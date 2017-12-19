Massive California wildfire half contained - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Massive California wildfire half contained

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

Officials say firefighters in Southern California have reached the halfway point in their attempt to corral a massive wildfire.
  
But state fire Deputy Chief Mark Brown says before the fire is fully contained, the blaze will almost certainly become the biggest in state history.
  
Brown says favorable conditions allowed firefighters to make excellent progress Monday and reach the 50 percent containment milestone on the blaze burning in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
  
It has now spread to about 423 square miles, making it the third biggest since accurate records were kept starting in 1932.
  
The largest, the 2003 Cedar Fire in San Diego County, burned about 427 square miles.
  
Officials estimate the blaze will be contained by Jan. 7.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

