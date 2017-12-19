WATCH: Off-duty officer shoots gunman threatening customers in Kansas City Costco

A Kansas City police officer who was off duty is being called a hero after he stepped into a possible active shooter threat at a Costco on November 26.

Surveillance video shows shoppers fleeing as a man entered the store with a loaded gun, threatening customers.

Captain Michael Howell says as he saw people fleeing, his training kicked in. He tracked the suspect, drew his off-duty weapon and confronted the man.

Howell says the suspect drew his weapon, and that's when he opened fired. The suspect, Ronald Hunt, was killed.

Many people are describing Howell's actions as heroic and courageous, but he says it's all part of the job, even when he's not on the clock.