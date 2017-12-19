Jackknifed semi-truck blocks lanes of I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jackknifed semi-truck blocks lanes of I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

No one was injured after a semi-truck crashed just east of Coeur d'Alene on I-90 early Tuesday morning. 

Idaho State Police say the driver was going too fast for conditions with heavy slush on the roadway. The semi-truck jumped the barrier and slid for 150-200 yards according to ISP. 

No one was injured, but all lanes were briefly blocked before authorities were able to open up one lane in each direction while they worked to clear the wreck. 

