Report; NBC looking to bring back 'The Office'

New York -

Even though there's snow outside and I know we're less than a week away from Christmas, I still had to check the calendar and make sure it wasn't April Fools' Day because NBC is seriously thinking about reviving The Office for the 2018-2019 season, according to a report from TVLine.

NBC won't confirm the report, but sources tell TVLine, with the success of Will & Grace, the company is considering bringing back the lovable crew from Scranton, PA. According to the report, the reboot would feature a mix of old and new cast members. Steve Carrell, who played Michael Scott, left the series in season 7, and several other characters' stories seemed to wrap up in the finale, so it would be interesting to see who would come back. 

What do you think? Should The Office make a comeback? Let us know on our Facebook page! 

  • Court Docs: 25-day-old boy taken to hospital with brain injury; Dad arrested after admitting he hit him in the head

    Court Docs: 25-day-old boy taken to hospital with brain injury; Dad arrested after admitting he hit him in the head

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:32 PM EST2017-12-18 22:32:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 29-year-old man is facing felony assault charges after admitting to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies that he struck a 25-day-old child in the head hard enough to potentially cause brain damage, according to court documents.  Jase Burnett told detectives he hit his son twice in the forehead on Saturday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 29-year-old man is facing felony assault charges after admitting to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies that he struck a 25-day-old child in the head hard enough to potentially cause brain damage, according to court documents.  Jase Burnett told detectives he hit his son twice in the forehead on Saturday. 

    >>

  • WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Winter storm warnings in effect across the region!

    WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Winter storm warnings in effect across the region!

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:04 AM EST2017-12-19 16:04:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Daytime highs remain in the low to mid 40's through Tuesday, keeping all rain to the valley floors.  The mountains are a different story.  Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Cascades, NE mountains of Washington, Northern and Central Panhandle and Western Montana through Wednesday morning. Significant snow is expected for elevations above 3500 ft.  Be prepared for winter travel.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Daytime highs remain in the low to mid 40's through Tuesday, keeping all rain to the valley floors.  The mountains are a different story.  Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Cascades, NE mountains of Washington, Northern and Central Panhandle and Western Montana through Wednesday morning. Significant snow is expected for elevations above 3500 ft.  Be prepared for winter travel.

    >>
  • House forced to revote on GOP tax bill Wednesday

    House forced to revote on GOP tax bill Wednesday

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:07 PM EST2017-12-19 22:07:20 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say three provisions in the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely be removed before that chamber votes on the measure. The House approved the legislation Tuesday. But this means the House will have to vote again on the legislation once it's been amended and approved by the Senate.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say three provisions in the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely be removed before that chamber votes on the measure. The House approved the legislation Tuesday. But this means the House will have to vote again on the legislation once it's been amended and approved by the Senate.

    >>

  • 2 victims identified in deadly Amtrak train derailment

    2 victims identified in deadly Amtrak train derailment

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:30 PM EST2017-12-19 20:30:09 GMT

    DUPONT, Wash. - A relative says a rail advocate is one of the three people killed in the deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state.    Rachel Topper said Tuesday that she has been notified of the death of her uncle Jim Hamre in Monday's crash. Topper said the family has no further comment.    In a Facebook post, she said they were heartbroken and that Hamre will be missed by many.  

    >>

    DUPONT, Wash. - A relative says a rail advocate is one of the three people killed in the deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state.    Rachel Topper said Tuesday that she has been notified of the death of her uncle Jim Hamre in Monday's crash. Topper said the family has no further comment.    In a Facebook post, she said they were heartbroken and that Hamre will be missed by many.  

    >>

    •   