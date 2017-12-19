Report; NBC looking to bring back 'The Office'

Even though there's snow outside and I know we're less than a week away from Christmas, I still had to check the calendar and make sure it wasn't April Fools' Day because NBC is seriously thinking about reviving The Office for the 2018-2019 season, according to a report from TVLine .

NBC won't confirm the report, but sources tell TVLine , with the success of Will & Grace, the company is considering bringing back the lovable crew from Scranton, PA. According to the report, the reboot would feature a mix of old and new cast members. Steve Carrell, who played Michael Scott, left the series in season 7, and several other characters' stories seemed to wrap up in the finale, so it would be interesting to see who would come back.