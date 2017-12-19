Voice of a grocery store angel: Shoppers get operatic treat

Voice of a grocery store angel: Shoppers get operatic treatPosted: Updated:
Court Docs: 25-day-old boy taken to hospital with brain injury; Dad arrested after admitting he hit him in the head
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 29-year-old man is facing felony assault charges after admitting to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies that he struck a 25-day-old child in the head hard enough to potentially cause brain damage, according to court documents. Jase Burnett told detectives he hit his son twice in the forehead on Saturday.>>
2 victims identified in deadly Amtrak train derailment
DUPONT, Wash. - A relative says a rail advocate is one of the three people killed in the deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state. Rachel Topper said Tuesday that she has been notified of the death of her uncle Jim Hamre in Monday's crash. Topper said the family has no further comment. In a Facebook post, she said they were heartbroken and that Hamre will be missed by many.>>
WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Winter storm warnings in effect across the region!
KHQ.COM - Daytime highs remain in the low to mid 40's through Tuesday, keeping all rain to the valley floors. The mountains are a different story. Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Cascades, NE mountains of Washington, Northern and Central Panhandle and Western Montana through Wednesday morning. Significant snow is expected for elevations above 3500 ft. Be prepared for winter travel.>>
NTSB: Derailed train going 80 mph in 30 mph zone
DUPONT, Wash. - Federal investigators say the Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. Bella Dinh-Zarr, an NTSB board member, said at a Monday night news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive provided information about the train's speed.>>
The Latest: 72 people taken to hospitals after derailment
DUPONT, Wash. - Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jon Nelson said Monday night that of those 72 people, 10 people were in serious condition.>>
Spokane Sheriff's office searching for missing man last seen in Newman Lake
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are attempting to locate 28-year-old Michael D. Long and are asking for your help. He was last seen near the 22000 block of E. Morris Rd. in Newman Lake at approximately 4:30 a.m. this morning. Michael Long is unfamiliar with the area and his family reports he has been exhibiting some strange and paranoid behavior lately.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting near 10th and Cannon
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for a shooting suspect after at least one person was shot in the area of 10th and Cannon on the lower South Hill neighborhood. Officers closed roads in about a three-block radius around some apartment complexes around the area while they search the area using a K-9 and a helicopter.>>
Who's putting their hands on you: Staying safe while getting a massage
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're looking to de-stress from the holidays, or maybe give the gift of de-stressing, a massage may seem like the answer.But after the arrest of a masseuse at a national chain for sexually assaulting clients last month, it brings up the question, who is giving me a massage? Before you even go inside your regular massage place, there are steps you might have already skipped to make you safer.>>
Man charged with setting fire to 3 Oregon vending machines
ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) - A man faces arson charges after vending machines were set ablaze at two Oregon hotels and a laundry business. Roseburg police say the fires happened early Tuesday and the suspect - 32-year-old Jason Deschenes of Vancouver, Washington - was arrested at a Walmart store. Police say the first fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at T&D Coin Laundry in Riddle.>>
N. Idaho police investigate after unoccupied vehicle shot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Police in northern Idaho are investigating after someone shot an unoccupied pickup multiple times in Coeur d'Alene. Coeur d'Alene police tell the Coeur d'Alene Press that there were no injuries from the incident at about 11 p.m. Friday when neighbors reported hearing gunfire.>>
Authorities: at least 12 dead in bus crash in eastern Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) - An American cruise passenger visiting Mexico says a bus that flipped over on the way to Mayan ruins crashed on a dry road and he didn't see any sign that other vehicles were involved.>>
Teacher raises money to buy entire school Christmas gifts
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey teacher has bought Christmas gifts for her entire school using online fundraising donations and says next year will be "bigger and better." Jennifer Olawski says she was inspired to buy gifts for the students at Community Charter School of Paterson last year after one student told her she wasn't expecting anything for Christmas.>>
Voice of a grocery store angel: Shoppers get operatic treat
WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts grocery store employee has surprised shoppers with his operatic renditions of popular Christmas music. Tony Russo, owner of Russo's Market in Watertown, tells The Boston Globe he had no idea Guilherme Assuncao could sing when the 23-year-old volunteered to sound check equipment Friday night for an upcoming weekend performance.>>
Police say woman stabbed roommate during argument over candy
READING, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman stabbed her roommate during a dispute over candy. Police in Reading say charges against 54-year-old Tracy Mitchell include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. According to a police affidavit, the victim claims Mitchell was holding a pocket knife in one hand and a picture frame in the other as they argued in their apartment early Monday morning.>>
House forced to revote on GOP tax bill Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats say three provisions in the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely be removed before that chamber votes on the measure. The House approved the legislation Tuesday. But this means the House will have to vote again on the legislation once it's been amended and approved by the Senate.>>
