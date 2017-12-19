Teacher raises money to buy entire school Christmas gifts - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teacher raises money to buy entire school Christmas gifts

PATERSON, N.J. -

A New Jersey teacher has bought Christmas gifts for her entire school using online fundraising donations and says next year will be "bigger and better."
  
Jennifer Olawski says she was inspired to buy gifts for the students at Community Charter School of Paterson last year after one student told her she wasn't expecting anything for Christmas.
  
The school serves students in kindergarten through fourth grade. School officials tell the Record newspaper 90 percent of students come from families living below the federal poverty level.
  
Olawski raised $2,500 last year to buy each student an art set. She raised $4,500 this year to give each of the 500 students coloring books, slime kits and winter hats and gloves Monday. She says the effort helps teach kids the act of kindness.
  
Olawski is collecting donations for next year online through GoFundMe .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

