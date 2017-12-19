Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Spokane Police responded to a reported shooting with two victims just after 3 p.m. Officers arrived and found a woman dead on a stairwell at the apartment complex, a man, shot in the head, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. It is not known whether the suspect knew the victims or had any connection to the apartment complex.

Multiple K9 units along with SPD patrol, SPD SWAT, and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter worked together to try to locate the suspected shooter but were unsuccessful in their search.

Major Crimes detectives have taken over the investigation and continue to process the scene.

The identity of the woman killed has not yet been released.

Police ask that if you have any information about the shooting to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference number #20249481

BREAKING: @SpokanePD confirms to me that this is now a homicide investigation. One of the shooting victims is dead and the other is in critical condition. Officers are still searching for the suspect who is described as a black woman 25-35 years old. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/rdk8II0jDe — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) December 20, 2017

BREAKING: @SpokanePD says 2 people have been shot. No word on their condition right now. Large search right now for the shooter, so far no description. Neighbors being asked to stay inside and lock their doors. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/9eBWYPQ6JS — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) December 20, 2017

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are searching for a shooting suspect after at least one person was shot in the area of 10th and Cannon on the lower South Hill neighborhood.

Officers closed roads in about a three-block radius around some apartment complexes around the area while they search the area using a K-9 and a helicopter. They ask neighbors in the area to stay indoors while police conduct their search.

Avoid the area if possible.

Officers say the situation is potentially dangerous and that they are searching for a female shooting suspect.

UPDATE: @SpokanePD describes this as a potentially “dangerous” situation. They’re asking people in the area to shelter in place. @spokanesheriff helicopter Air One assisting in the search for the female shooter. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/097VFR4rcN — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) December 19, 2017

The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m.

We are working to confirm additional details Tuesday afternoon. As we learn more details we will update this story.