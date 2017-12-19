Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd. 

Deputies say it appears Long succumbed to the weather, but an official cause and manner of death will be released by the Spokane Medical Examiner's Office.

Previous coverage

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are attempting to locate 28-year-old Michael D. Long and are asking for your help.  He was last seen near the 22000 block of E. Morris Rd. in Newman Lake at approximately 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Michael Long is unfamiliar with the area and his family reports he has been exhibiting some strange and paranoid behavior lately.  He walked away from the residence early this morning and left his cell phone, wallet, and other items he would normally take with him. 

It is unknown if he is dressed for the weather in addition to his abnormal behavior, not knowing the area and not having any friends in the local area, his family is extremely concern for his welfare. 

Deputies have been searching the area but have not been able to locate Michael Long. 

Michael Long is described as a white male, 6’00”, approximately 150 lbs., with brown shirt hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Michael D. Long or know of his location you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.   

