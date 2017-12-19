California parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

California parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs

Posted: Updated:
LANCASTER, Calif. -

Los Angeles County authorities say two parents have been arrested on suspicion of trying to sell their two sons for drugs.
  
Sheriff's officials said Monday that deputies responded last week to a home in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster following reports of possible child abuse.
  
Officials say investigators determined 38-year-old Vincente Calogero and 32-year-old Sarah Nilson attempted to exchange their two sons for money or drugs.
  
Calogero and Nilson could face charges including felony child endangerment, child neglect, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It wasn't immediately known if they have attorneys.
  
The boys are in the custody of the county's Department of Children and Family Services.
  
Officials did not provide the ages of the boys.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

  Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

  Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

  Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute."

  Mad Minute Stories for December 19, 2017

    Here's your extended look at the KHQ 11@11 Mad Minute stories for December 19, 2017

  Dupont community steps up following deadly derailment

    DUPONT, Wash. - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Dupont, Washington, which left three people dead and dozens injured Monday. But amid the chaos, so many people stepped up to help any way they could. Those in Dupont say the derailment happened in their backyard, and naturally, when tragedy strikes, they wanted to take care of their own.

