Grant County deputies warn of assessor's office impersonators

The Grant County Assessor Office has received calls from the public that there is someone impersonating an appraiser from the office and trying to be let into homes. The reported incidences have happened in suburban areas south of Ephrata.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says that Ephrata and Soap Lake, both urban and suburban areas, are in an Inspection Cycle this year. The assessor's office does have appraisers in the field for inspections and under current law, they may access the property, but they will never ask to come inside your home or buildings. All Assessor Office appraisers will be wearing their county employee badge, have business cards on hand, and be driving a county vehicle.

Usually the vehicle will have the county seal and the word Assessor on the side, but occasionally, the office says, they do need to borrow vehicles from the county motor pool. All vehicles will have government plates. Appraisers will come and knock on your door, introduce themselves and explain that your property is in the inspection cycle and they are out there to verify that the information they have is correct.

The sheriff's office says you do not have to invite them into your home. They will speak with you for a couple minutes to verify information and then let you know if there is anything they have to measure outside and that they will be taking some updated exterior pictures of structures.



If you feel like something isn't right, don't hesitate to call the Assessor Office to verify the identity of the appraiser. Their number is (509) 754-2011 extension 2699.