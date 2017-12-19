WSU men’s basketball team visit children at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital

There wasn’t enough wrapping paper for the present delivered to children and Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Tuesday.

The entire WSU men’s basketball team surprised patients and their families staying at the hospital for the holidays.

“It’s definitely a unique experience and I think the guys are really taking it in well,” said Senior, Drick Bernstine. “It’s really unique to give these kids some joy to put smiles on their faces or giggles or whatever it may be. I think it just makes us embrace the holiday season honestly.”

The team stopped by the hospital on their way to practice. They are in town for a game at the Spokane Arena Wednesday night. They face Kansas State.