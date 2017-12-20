Arrest made in connection to Moscow homeless shelter fire

Investigators say a man has been arrested in connection to a fire that heavily damaged a homeless shelter in Moscow, Idaho, over the weekend.

One of the residents, identified as 35-year-old Matthew Reiche, has been charged with arson after he told investigators he lit a couch on fire before jumping out of an upstairs window. Reiche said he was coming down from a meth high and started hearing voices, so he barricaded the door so no one could get in and lit the fire.

Reiche was booked into the Latah County Jail.

Sojourner's Alliance says the damage to the men's house and the business office is extensive and they still don't know when they will be able to reopen.