Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror. The deputy approached from a different angle and noticed the driver was armed with a handgun.

The deputy reported he saw the gun was pointed out toward where he would have typically made contact with the driver. He quickly went back to his car and called for back up. Othello Police Department responded to assist.

Law enforcement were able to safely the driver of the car.

Jesus Burciaga was booked for DUI and first degree assault.