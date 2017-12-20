Dupont community steps up following deadly derailment

Dupont community steps up following deadly derailmentPosted: Updated:
Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.>>
Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.>>
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute.">>
Spokane mom's Jeep hit by 50-gallon barrel; driver takes off
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - $500 is a lot of money any time of year, but being hit with an unexpected bill for that amount one week before Christmas is enough to bury many local families. Ariel Vail said she was driving Monday night on Appleway when a barrel of deicer flew off a truck and slammed into her car. The driver took off. "It's sad," she said.>>
2 victims identified in deadly Amtrak train derailment
DUPONT, Wash. - A relative says a rail advocate is one of the three people killed in the deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state. Rachel Topper said Tuesday that she has been notified of the death of her uncle Jim Hamre in Monday's crash. Topper said the family has no further comment. In a Facebook post, she said they were heartbroken and that Hamre will be missed by many.>>
Mad Minute Stories for December 19, 2017
Here's your extended look at the KHQ 11@11 Mad Minute stories for December 19, 2017>>
Dupont community steps up following deadly derailment
DUPONT, Wash. - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Dupont, Washington, which left three people dead and dozens injured Monday. But amid the chaos, so many people stepped up to help any way they could. Those in Dupont say the derailment happened in their backyard, and naturally, when tragedy strikes, they wanted to take care of their own.>>
Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.>>
Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.>>
Senate passes tax bill, sending it back to House
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republicans have passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, setting the stage for a final House vote Wednesday. The House passed the bill earlier Tuesday. But the Senate had to make minor changes so the bill would comply with Senate budget rules.>>
Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies
BOSTON (AP) - An official with the Catholic Church says Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston, has died at 86. Law recently had recently been hospitalized in Rome. The official asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to announce the death to the public.>>
Arrest made in connection to Moscow homeless shelter fire
MOSCOW, Idaho - Investigators say a man has been arrested in connection to a fire that heavily damaged a homeless shelter in Moscow, Idaho, over the weekend. One of the residents, identified as 35-year-old Matthew Reiche, has been charged with arson after he told investigators he lit a couch on fire before jumping out of an upstairs window.>>
Spokane mom's Jeep hit by 50-gallon barrel; driver takes off
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - $500 is a lot of money any time of year, but being hit with an unexpected bill for that amount one week before Christmas is enough to bury many local families. Ariel Vail said she was driving Monday night on Appleway when a barrel of deicer flew off a truck and slammed into her car. The driver took off. "It's sad," she said.>>
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
