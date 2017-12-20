Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause.

"I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute."

In fact, Kimora thinks they are so cool and cute, she's dedicating her Christmas to them.

"I was thinking instead of getting a toy, I'd donate money because I love animals and especially the police K9s," she said. "I really like helping animals a lot."

Kimora lives in California, but has family in law enforcement in Spokane. She sent her surprise to the department just in time for the holidays.

"It was all her Christmas money," said Sgt. Sean Wheeler. "We were all blown away."

Because in a world that isn't always the nicest, especially to those who work to keep us safe, it's the perfect reminder that they are so appreciated by those they risk it all for.

"That's what we're really in the job for," Wheeler said. "To protect the young children and the vulnerable, and the general population, but those are the ones that hit home for us."

Wheeler sent Kimora a bag of goodies with some SPD K9 swag. He's hopeful she'll get the gifts before Christmas day. He said her $100 donation will likely go toward blankets for the dogs. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:38 AM EST2017-12-20 06:38:37 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

  • Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:07 AM EST2017-12-20 06:07:02 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

  • Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:15 PM EST2017-12-20 03:15:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s

    Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 2:51 AM EST2017-12-20 07:51:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute."

    >>

  • Mad Minute Stories for December 19, 2017

    Mad Minute Stories for December 19, 2017

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-20 07:19:40 GMT

    Here's your extended look at the KHQ 11@11 Mad Minute stories for December 19, 2017

    >>

    Here's your extended look at the KHQ 11@11 Mad Minute stories for December 19, 2017

    >>

  • Dupont community steps up following deadly derailment

    Dupont community steps up following deadly derailment

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:42 AM EST2017-12-20 06:42:31 GMT

    DUPONT, Wash. - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Dupont, Washington, which left three people dead and dozens injured Monday. But amid the chaos, so many people stepped up to help any way they could. Those in Dupont say the derailment happened in their backyard, and naturally, when tragedy strikes, they wanted to take care of their own.

    >>

    DUPONT, Wash. - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Dupont, Washington, which left three people dead and dozens injured Monday. But amid the chaos, so many people stepped up to help any way they could. Those in Dupont say the derailment happened in their backyard, and naturally, when tragedy strikes, they wanted to take care of their own.

    >>
    •   