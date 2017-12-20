Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s

If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause.

"I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute."

In fact, Kimora thinks they are so cool and cute, she's dedicating her Christmas to them.

"I was thinking instead of getting a toy, I'd donate money because I love animals and especially the police K9s," she said. "I really like helping animals a lot."

Kimora lives in California, but has family in law enforcement in Spokane. She sent her surprise to the department just in time for the holidays.

"It was all her Christmas money," said Sgt. Sean Wheeler. "We were all blown away."

Because in a world that isn't always the nicest, especially to those who work to keep us safe, it's the perfect reminder that they are so appreciated by those they risk it all for.

"That's what we're really in the job for," Wheeler said. "To protect the young children and the vulnerable, and the general population, but those are the ones that hit home for us."

Wheeler sent Kimora a bag of goodies with some SPD K9 swag. He's hopeful she'll get the gifts before Christmas day. He said her $100 donation will likely go toward blankets for the dogs.