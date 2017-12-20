Fire destroys home near Cheney - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fire destroys home near Cheney

Posted: Updated:
CHENEY, Wash. -

Firefighters battled a house fire near Fish Lake early Tuesday morning. 

A viewer told KHQ her husband noticed the fire on his way to work near Cheney-Spokane Road and Spotted Road between Cheney and Marshall at around 5:30 a.m. She said her husband walked around the home to check if anyone was inside, but didn't see anyone. When firefighters arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames. 

Firefighters on scene told KHQ's Peter Maxwell that it appears no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported. 

The home is a complete loss. 

We will update this story if any new information becomes available. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:38 AM EST2017-12-20 06:38:37 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

  • Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:07 AM EST2017-12-20 06:07:02 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire destroys home near Cheney

    Fire destroys home near Cheney

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:14 AM EST2017-12-20 16:14:21 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters battled a house fire near Fish Lake early Tuesday morning.  A viewer told KHQ her husband noticed the fire on his way to work near Cheney-Spokane Road and Spotted Road between Cheney and Marshall at around 5:30 a.m.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters battled a house fire near Fish Lake early Tuesday morning.  A viewer told KHQ her husband noticed the fire on his way to work near Cheney-Spokane Road and Spotted Road between Cheney and Marshall at around 5:30 a.m. She said her husband walked around the home to check if anyone was inside, but didn't see anyone. When firefighters arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames. 

    >>

  • Uber suffers huge blow at European Union's top court rules they must be regulated as a taxi company

    Uber suffers huge blow at European Union's top court rules they must be regulated as a taxi company

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:57 AM EST2017-12-20 14:57:01 GMT

    BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top court has ruled that ride-hailing service Uber should be regulated like a taxi company, a decision that could change the way it functions across the continent. The ruling Wednesday by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice stems from a complaint by a Barcelona taxi drivers association.

    >>

    BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top court has ruled that ride-hailing service Uber should be regulated like a taxi company, a decision that could change the way it functions across the continent. The ruling Wednesday by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice stems from a complaint by a Barcelona taxi drivers association.

    >>

  • Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s

    Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 2:51 AM EST2017-12-20 07:51:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute."

    >>
    •   