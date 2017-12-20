Fire destroys home near Cheney

Firefighters battled a house fire near Fish Lake early Tuesday morning.

A viewer told KHQ her husband noticed the fire on his way to work near Cheney-Spokane Road and Spotted Road between Cheney and Marshall at around 5:30 a.m. She said her husband walked around the home to check if anyone was inside, but didn't see anyone. When firefighters arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters on scene told KHQ's Peter Maxwell that it appears no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The home is a complete loss.

We will update this story if any new information becomes available.