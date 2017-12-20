Grizzly bear attack survivors share their story - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Grizzly bear attack survivors share their story

Tammy Copson (left) with fiance Keith Whatley.

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A Georgia woman who survived a grizzly bear attack this fall in Wyoming says she remembers thinking she did not want to die like this.
 
Tammy Copson, of Acworth, Georgia, and her hunting guide, Jon Sheets, were both injured in the attack that occurred in October during an elk hunt.
 
The Cody Enterprise reports that Copson had shot an elk, which Sheets was field dressing when the 750-pound grizzly attacked both.
 
The 52-year-old Copson suffered severe leg and head wounds. The 46-year-old Sheets suffered a broken arm and other injuries.
 
Both spent days in hospitals. They are home now but face additional surgeries.
 
Copson has plans to get married and has vowed to walk down the aisle under her own power.
 
Sheets is anxious to hunt again.
 
Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com

