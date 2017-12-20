Grizzly bear attack survivors share their story

Grizzly bear attack survivors share their storyPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead
Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.>>
Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy
Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.>>
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.>>
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
Spokane mom's Jeep hit by 50-gallon barrel; driver takes off
Spokane mom's Jeep hit by 50-gallon barrel; driver takes off
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - $500 is a lot of money any time of year, but being hit with an unexpected bill for that amount one week before Christmas is enough to bury many local families. Ariel Vail said she was driving Monday night on Appleway when a barrel of deicer flew off a truck and slammed into her car. The driver took off. "It's sad," she said.>>
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - $500 is a lot of money any time of year, but being hit with an unexpected bill for that amount one week before Christmas is enough to bury many local families. Ariel Vail said she was driving Monday night on Appleway when a barrel of deicer flew off a truck and slammed into her car. The driver took off. "It's sad," she said.>>
Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s
Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute.">>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available
Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar. The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following:>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar. The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following:>>
Crews work to clear Amtrak train wreckage
Crews work to clear Amtrak train wreckage
DUPONT, Wash. - Crews are working to finish clearing the wreckage from a deadly Amtrak derailment that closed a portion of a busy freeway in Washington state. On Wednesday morning a locomotive from the train was being removed from the scene of Monday's accident that spilled train cars onto Interstate 5, killing three and injuring dozens.>>
DUPONT, Wash. - Crews are working to finish clearing the wreckage from a deadly Amtrak derailment that closed a portion of a busy freeway in Washington state. On Wednesday morning a locomotive from the train was being removed from the scene of Monday's accident that spilled train cars onto Interstate 5, killing three and injuring dozens.>>
GOP tax bill clears Congress, heads to Trump
GOP tax bill clears Congress, heads to Trump
WASHINGTON - Republicans in Congress have delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and billions to be added to the national debt. The $1.5 trillion package, billed as a huge boon for the middle class and a spark to economic growth, provides smaller tax cuts for middle- and low-income families.>>
WASHINGTON - Republicans in Congress have delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and billions to be added to the national debt. The $1.5 trillion package, billed as a huge boon for the middle class and a spark to economic growth, provides smaller tax cuts for middle- and low-income families.>>
Canadian couple sent to different homes after 70+ years together
Canadian couple sent to different homes after 70+ years together
PERTH-ANDOVER, N.B. - A woman in Canada says her parents are being forced to spend Christmas apart for the first time in 70 years. According to the woman's post on Facebook, her 91-year-old father, Herbert Goodine, was told he must leave the long-term facility where he lives with his 89-year-old wife, Audrey, and move into a nursing home.>>
PERTH-ANDOVER, N.B. - A woman in Canada says her parents are being forced to spend Christmas apart for the first time in 70 years. According to the woman's post on Facebook, her 91-year-old father, Herbert Goodine, was told he must leave the long-term facility where he lives with his 89-year-old wife, Audrey, and move into a nursing home.>>
Grizzly bear attack survivors share their story
Grizzly bear attack survivors share their story
CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A Georgia woman who survived a grizzly bear attack this fall in Wyoming says she remembers thinking she did not want to die like this. Tammy Copson, of Acworth, Georgia, and her hunting guide, Jon Sheets, were both injured in the attack that occurred in October during an elk hunt. The Cody Enterprise reports that Copson had shot an elk, which Sheets was field dressing when the 750-pound grizzly attacked both.>>
CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A Georgia woman who survived a grizzly bear attack this fall in Wyoming says she remembers thinking she did not want to die like this. Tammy Copson, of Acworth, Georgia, and her hunting guide, Jon Sheets, were both injured in the attack that occurred in October during an elk hunt. The Cody Enterprise reports that Copson had shot an elk, which Sheets was field dressing when the 750-pound grizzly attacked both.>>
Colorado man arrested after offering weed for sheriff's SUV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A Colorado man landed in jail after offering to trade illegal homegrown marijuana for an SUV listed on Craigslist - a vehicle that happened to be owned by a sheriff. The Gazette reports that Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell recently received a text from a 39-year-old Vail man offering to buy his SUV.>>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A Colorado man landed in jail after offering to trade illegal homegrown marijuana for an SUV listed on Craigslist - a vehicle that happened to be owned by a sheriff. The Gazette reports that Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell recently received a text from a 39-year-old Vail man offering to buy his SUV.>>
Fire destroys home near Cheney
Fire destroys home near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters battled a house fire near Fish Lake early Tuesday morning. A viewer told KHQ her husband noticed the fire on his way to work near Cheney-Spokane Road and Spotted Road between Cheney and Marshall at around 5:30 a.m.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters battled a house fire near Fish Lake early Tuesday morning. A viewer told KHQ her husband noticed the fire on his way to work near Cheney-Spokane Road and Spotted Road between Cheney and Marshall at around 5:30 a.m. She said her husband walked around the home to check if anyone was inside, but didn't see anyone. When firefighters arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames.>>
Uber suffers huge blow at European Union's top court rules they must be regulated as a taxi company
Uber suffers huge blow at European Union's top court rules they must be regulated as a taxi company
BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top court has ruled that ride-hailing service Uber should be regulated like a taxi company, a decision that could change the way it functions across the continent. The ruling Wednesday by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice stems from a complaint by a Barcelona taxi drivers association.>>
BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top court has ruled that ride-hailing service Uber should be regulated like a taxi company, a decision that could change the way it functions across the continent. The ruling Wednesday by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice stems from a complaint by a Barcelona taxi drivers association.>>
Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s
Little girl forgoes Christmas presents to help Spokane K9s
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are a parent, a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle, you most likely get it. Kids look forward to Christmas presents for months, but one little girl is fine having nothing under the tree for her so she can instead support her favorite cause. "I really like the Spokane Police K9s," said 9-year-old Kimora Jensen. "They are really cool and cute.">>
Mad Minute Stories for December 19, 2017
Mad Minute Stories for December 19, 2017
Here's your extended look at the KHQ 11@11 Mad Minute stories for December 19, 2017>>
Here's your extended look at the KHQ 11@11 Mad Minute stories for December 19, 2017>>