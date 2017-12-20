Canadian couple sent to different homes after 70+ years together

A woman in Canada says her parents are being forced to separate for the first time in 70 years.

According to the woman's post on Facebook, her 91-year-old father, Herbert Goodine, was told he must leave the long-term facility where he lives with his 89-year-old wife, Audrey, and move into a nursing home.

Officials decided the Herbert needs a higher level of care due to his dementia.

The woman says she tried to ask the New Brunswick facility to delay the move until after Christmas.

"My request during the day Friday was to simply extend my father's residency until the end of this week," Dianne Phillips wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "However, my repeated request was ignored. Because I was unwilling to make a decision on his new location within a few hours a representative from Social Development and a representative from the Victoria Villa approached my parents and forced them to make the decision on their own."

Dianne says her parents have been together for 73 years.

"When talking to my parents yesterday i listened to my mother weep and i could hear my father in the background," Phillips wrote. "My mother said 'Christmas is over for us now and this is the worst Christmas that we will ever have. Why could they not have waited till after the holidays?''"

The post on Facebook has been shared more than 18,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

According to BBC, in a now unavailable post, the long-term care home responded on Facebook, saying, "Once a resident is beyond our level and social development has reassessed to determine their level, I have to follow the rules and regulations set by the government. In fact, it's against the law for me to not follow the rules and I could lose my license. At this point the decision has been made and it is out of my hands."

According to Phillips, her parents were separated on Monday and her dad was moved to a nursing home 45 minutes away. The couple shared a kiss and talked about reuniting again before Herbert had to leave.

There is some good news, however. The Toronto Star reports the couple will be together for Christmas at their daughter’s home.