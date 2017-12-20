Canadian couple sent to different homes after 70+ years together - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Canadian couple sent to different homes after 70+ years together

Posted: Updated:
Herbert and Audrey (PHOTO: Facebook/Dianne Goodine Phillips) Herbert and Audrey (PHOTO: Facebook/Dianne Goodine Phillips)
PERTH-ANDOVER, N.B. -

A woman in Canada says her parents are being forced to separate for the first time in 70 years. 

According to the woman's post on Facebook, her 91-year-old father, Herbert Goodine, was told he must leave the long-term facility where he lives with his 89-year-old wife, Audrey, and move into a nursing home. 

Officials decided the Herbert needs a higher level of care due to his dementia. 

The woman says she tried to ask the New Brunswick facility to delay the move until after Christmas. 

"My request during the day Friday was to simply extend my father's residency until the end of this week," Dianne Phillips wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "However, my repeated request was ignored. Because I was unwilling to make a decision on his new location within a few hours a representative from Social Development and a representative from the Victoria Villa approached my parents and forced them to make the decision on their own."

Dianne says her parents have been together for 73 years. 

"When talking to my parents yesterday i listened to my mother weep and i could hear my father in the background," Phillips wrote. "My mother said 'Christmas is over for us now and this is the worst Christmas that we will ever have. Why could they not have waited till after the holidays?''"

The post on Facebook has been shared more than 18,000 times as of Wednesday morning. 

According to BBC, in a now unavailable post, the long-term care home responded on Facebook, saying, "Once a resident is beyond our level and social development has reassessed to determine their level, I have to follow the rules and regulations set by the government. In fact, it's against the law for me to not follow the rules and I could lose my license. At this point the decision has been made and it is out of my hands."

According to Phillips, her parents were separated on Monday and her dad was moved to a nursing home 45 minutes away. The couple shared a kiss and talked about reuniting again before Herbert had to leave. 

There is some good news, however. The Toronto Star reports the couple will be together for Christmas at their daughter’s home. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:38 AM EST2017-12-20 06:38:37 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

  • Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:07 AM EST2017-12-20 06:07:02 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

  • Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:15 PM EST2017-12-20 03:15:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available

    Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-12-20 19:44:45 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar. The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following: 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar. The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following: 

    >>

  • Crews work to clear Amtrak train wreckage

    Crews work to clear Amtrak train wreckage

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:21 PM EST2017-12-20 18:21:16 GMT

    DUPONT, Wash. - Crews are working to finish clearing the wreckage from a deadly Amtrak derailment that closed a portion of a busy freeway in Washington state. On Wednesday morning a locomotive from the train was being removed from the scene of Monday's accident that spilled train cars onto Interstate 5, killing three and injuring dozens. 

    >>

    DUPONT, Wash. - Crews are working to finish clearing the wreckage from a deadly Amtrak derailment that closed a portion of a busy freeway in Washington state. On Wednesday morning a locomotive from the train was being removed from the scene of Monday's accident that spilled train cars onto Interstate 5, killing three and injuring dozens. 

    >>

  • GOP tax bill clears Congress, heads to Trump

    GOP tax bill clears Congress, heads to Trump

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:04 PM EST2017-12-20 18:04:28 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Republicans in Congress have delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and billions to be added to the national debt. The $1.5 trillion package, billed as a huge boon for the middle class and a spark to economic growth, provides smaller tax cuts for middle- and low-income families. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Republicans in Congress have delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and billions to be added to the national debt. The $1.5 trillion package, billed as a huge boon for the middle class and a spark to economic growth, provides smaller tax cuts for middle- and low-income families. 

    >>
    •   