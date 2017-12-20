Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available

The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar.

The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following:

Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar

“Three Peaks” refers to three prominent peaks in the region: Mount Spokane, Cayuse Mountain and Steptoe Butte. These three important landmarks roughly outline the Spokane Tribe’s ancestral homelands of more than three million acres, and so, both the name and logo design evoke a place of gathering that draws people from the entire region.

Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar will feature casual fine dining and scratch-made menu items crafted with local ingredients.

Whaluks (Gaming floor bar)

“Whaluks” refers to a traditional card game played by generations of the Spokane Tribe. Because the Spokane Tribe Casino is a gathering place for social interaction, Whaluks is a nod to the tribe’s traditions of fun and gaming. Whaluks will feature locally-crafted wines, cocktails & beers.

Speelya’s Den (deli)

“Speelya” is the Salish word for coyote, an important figure in Spokane Tribe culture and stories. The trickster represents fun and merriment with a bit of mischief. It is a perfect name for the deli, a place where friends can gather to take a break over a quick bite to eat. The logo features a stylized coyote – Speelya himself – howling at the moon overhead as he carries a tray of food. Speelya’s Den will feature sandwiches, salads, scratch-made gourmet desserts and locally roasted espresso.