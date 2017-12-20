Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings stil - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available

The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar. 

The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following: 

Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar

  • “Three Peaks” refers to three prominent peaks in the region: Mount Spokane, Cayuse Mountain and Steptoe Butte. These three important landmarks roughly outline the Spokane Tribe’s ancestral homelands of more than three million acres, and so, both the name and logo design evoke a place of gathering that draws people from the entire region.
  • Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar will feature casual fine dining and scratch-made menu items crafted with local ingredients.

Whaluks (Gaming floor bar)

  • “Whaluks” refers to a traditional card game played by generations of the Spokane Tribe. Because the Spokane Tribe Casino is a gathering place for social interaction, Whaluks is a nod to the tribe’s traditions of fun and gaming. Whaluks will feature locally-crafted wines, cocktails & beers.

Speelya’s Den (deli)

  • “Speelya” is the Salish word for coyote, an important figure in Spokane Tribe culture and stories. The trickster represents fun and merriment with a bit of mischief. It is a perfect name for the deli, a place where friends can gather to take a break over a quick bite to eat. The logo features a stylized coyote – Speelya himself – howling at the moon overhead as he carries a tray of food. Speelya’s Den will feature sandwiches, salads, scratch-made gourmet desserts and locally roasted espresso.

Spokane Tribe Casino is still hiring in anticipation of its grand opening on January 8th. New job announcements are added to the Spokane Tribe Casino website weekly. Stay tuned to the Spokane Tribe Casino website and Facebook page for updates on jobs, construction and grand opening details at www.spokanetribecasino.com.

  • Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

  • Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

  • Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

  • Two southbound lanes of I-5 scheduled to reopen after derailment

    DUPONT, Wash. - Two lanes of southbound I-5 at Mounts Road (milepost 116) and the Mounts Road off-ramp in DuPont are slated to open by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20. Washington State Department of Transportation reports the right lane of the highway will remain closed overnight while crews finish additional emergency repairs.

  • British charity sets up vending machine for the homeless

    NOTTINGHAM, England NBC - A British charity has set up a vending machine for the homeless, a concept that could spread to the United States. The charity, Action Hunger, set up a partnership with supermarkets and shops to offer products in its vending machine. This one is in Nottingham, in Northern England. Action Hunger will offer products including food, toiletries and books through the machine. It will be available 24 hours a day, 

  • Woman killed in lower South Hill apartment shooting identified

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say detectives are continuing to work aggressively on a homicide investigation that left a woman dead and a man critically injured after he was shot in the head in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police are still searching for the suspected gunman, who's described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.

