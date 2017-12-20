Here are some great local shops to finish up your Christmas shop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Here are some great local shops to finish up your Christmas shopping!

For the last few weeks KHQ's Nichole Mischke has been highlighting some of the best local shops to find great holiday gifts. All of the local stores featured were favorite spots suggested by viewers.

Here is the complete list of the stores we featured:

Boo Radley's in Downtown Spokane
Atticus Coffee and Gifts in Downtown Spokane
Lolo Boutique in Downtown Spokane
Pop Up Shop in Downtown Spokane
French Toast Boutique, Paper Nerd Stationery and Candy Bar in Downtown Spokane
Petunia's Marketplace in NW Spokane
Golden Gem Mercantile in Rockford, WA
The Trellis Marketplace in Spokane Valley, WA
Pigtails Mercantile on Spokane's South Hill
Clutter in Spirit Lake, Idaho

  • Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

  • Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

  • Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

  • Two southbound lanes of I-5 scheduled to reopen after derailment

  • British charity sets up vending machine for the homeless

  • Woman killed in lower South Hill apartment shooting identified

    •   