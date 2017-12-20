Man convicted of stealing guns and threatening President Trump asks for freedom or execution; Sentenced to 14 years

Man convicted of stealing guns and threatening President Trump asks for freedom or execution; Sentenced to 14 yearsPosted: Updated:
Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.>>
Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.>>
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
Spokane mom's Jeep hit by 50-gallon barrel; driver takes off
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - $500 is a lot of money any time of year, but being hit with an unexpected bill for that amount one week before Christmas is enough to bury many local families. Ariel Vail said she was driving Monday night on Appleway when a barrel of deicer flew off a truck and slammed into her car. The driver took off. "It's sad," she said.>>
Canadian couple sent to different homes after 70+ years together
PERTH-ANDOVER, N.B. - A woman in Canada says her parents are being forced to spend Christmas apart for the first time in 70 years. According to the woman's post on Facebook, her 91-year-old father, Herbert Goodine, was told he must leave the long-term facility where he lives with his 89-year-old wife, Audrey, and move into a nursing home.>>
School Closures & Delays
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Two southbound lanes of I-5 scheduled to reopen after derailment
DUPONT, Wash. - Two lanes of southbound I-5 at Mounts Road (milepost 116) and the Mounts Road off-ramp in DuPont are slated to open by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20. Washington State Department of Transportation reports the right lane of the highway will remain closed overnight while crews finish additional emergency repairs.>>
British charity sets up vending machine for the homeless
NOTTINGHAM, England NBC - A British charity has set up a vending machine for the homeless, a concept that could spread to the United States. The charity, Action Hunger, set up a partnership with supermarkets and shops to offer products in its vending machine. This one is in Nottingham, in Northern England. Action Hunger will offer products including food, toiletries and books through the machine. It will be available 24 hours a day,>>
Woman killed in lower South Hill apartment shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say detectives are continuing to work aggressively on a homicide investigation that left a woman dead and a man critically injured after he was shot in the head in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police are still searching for the suspected gunman, who's described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.>>
Report: 28 Idaho teachers disciplined for ethical misconduct
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - State regulators have disciplined 28 teachers over the past school year for ethical misconduct ranging from inappropriate conduct with a student to substance abuse. According to an annual report released Wednesday, the Idaho Professional Standards Commission announced it received 67 written complaints of alleged educator ethical misconduct during the 2016-2017 school year. The commission is a state agency charged with regulating teacher>>
Idaho tops list of fastest-growing states
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say Idaho had the largest percentage increase in population of any state in the nation in a recent census. The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday announced that Idaho's population from July 2016 to July 2017 increased 2.2 percent to 1.7 million. The agency says that's about 37,000 more people living in the state.>>
Montana boy sentenced for drug-robbery death of 18-year-old
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A 17-year-old Montana boy who pleaded guilty to killing an 18-year-old woman during an attempted drug robbery has been sentenced to 60 years in prison with possibility for parole. The Great Falls Tribune reports that Joseph Knowles was sentenced on Tuesday. Knowles and his girlfriend Brianna Coombs are accused of plotting to rob Megan Meriwether of her marijuana in September 2016. Knowles is accused of taking a knife>>
Paid sick leave, minimum wage increase in new year
TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) - More workers in Washington will have paid sick leave and the state's minimum wage will increase to $11.50 an hour in the new year. The increase is part of 2016's Initiative 1433, and will ultimately raise the state's rate to $13.50 an hour by 2020. The law also requires employers to provide paid sick leave starting Jan. 1, when the latest minimum wage rate takes effect. Employees will earn at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 40 hours w...>>
WATCH: Florida man drags officer with his car for half-mile
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Authorities say a man dragged a Florida police officer with his car for a half-mile and led other officers on a high-speed chase that ended in his capture. Pembroke Pines police said in a news release that 38-year-old Thomas Cabrera was charged with attempted murder for his actions Tuesday.>>
Man convicted of stealing guns and threatening President Trump asks for freedom or execution; Sentenced to 14 years
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man who stole a cache of firearms from a gun shop and sent a rambling anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Joseph Jakubowski was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley.>>
