WATCH: Florida man drags officer with his car for half-mile

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. -

Authorities say a man dragged a Florida police officer with his car for a half-mile and led other officers on a high-speed chase that ended in his capture.
  
Pembroke Pines police said in a news release that 38-year-old Thomas Cabrera was charged with attempted murder for his actions Tuesday.
  
Police body-camera video shows Officer Jon Cusack reaching into a sitting car in which Cabrera and a woman were suspected of using drugs. The video then shows Cabrera taking off, dragging the 19-year police veteran for a half-mile before Cusack tumbles off.
  
Authorities say Cusack will survive but has significant injuries.
  
Cabrera then led police on a 20-mile chase that snarled rush-hour traffic. Authorities say they found syringes and other drug-related items in the car.
  
Court records don't list a lawyer for Cabrera.

  Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    DUPONT, Wash. - Two lanes of southbound I-5 at Mounts Road (milepost 116) and the Mounts Road off-ramp in DuPont are slated to open by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20. Washington State Department of Transportation reports the right lane of the highway will remain closed overnight while crews finish additional emergency repairs.

    NOTTINGHAM, England NBC - A British charity has set up a vending machine for the homeless, a concept that could spread to the United States. The charity, Action Hunger, set up a partnership with supermarkets and shops to offer products in its vending machine. This one is in Nottingham, in Northern England. Action Hunger will offer products including food, toiletries and books through the machine. It will be available 24 hours a day, 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say detectives are continuing to work aggressively on a homicide investigation that left a woman dead and a man critically injured after he was shot in the head in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police are still searching for the suspected gunman, who's described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.

