Paid sick leave, minimum wage increase in new year

Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.>>
Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.>>
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
Woman killed in lower South Hill apartment shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say detectives are continuing to work aggressively on a homicide investigation that left a woman dead and a man critically injured after he was shot in the head in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police are still searching for the suspected gunman, who's described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.>>
Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar. The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following:>>
Spokane mom's Jeep hit by 50-gallon barrel; driver takes off
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - $500 is a lot of money any time of year, but being hit with an unexpected bill for that amount one week before Christmas is enough to bury many local families. Ariel Vail said she was driving Monday night on Appleway when a barrel of deicer flew off a truck and slammed into her car. The driver took off. "It's sad," she said.>>
Washington AG sues company that owns Value Village
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a company that owns Value Village, saying the company has deceived thousands of Washington consumers and donors for more than a decade. The suit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, alleges that TVI Inc., of Bellevue, has used deceptive marketing that led consumers and donors to believe that Value Village is a nonprofit or charity and that that all types>>
E-mail death threat scam hits Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a frightening email that at least one person in Spokane has received in their inbox. The sender claims they've been hired by someone you know to kill you! The only way to save your life is by sending thousands of dollars. They claim they will terminate the operation if the demands, a $10,000 payment, are met.>>
Governor says Amtrak will pay derailment costs
DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that Amtrak President Richard Anderson told him the rail company will pay the costs associated with a deadly train derailment as well as the medical and other expenses of the victims.>>
Dog mauls woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a dog mauled a 69-year-old woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility. Phoenix police say the victim was found Wednesday in a dog exercise area at Canine Country Club and Feline Inn with significant injuries consistent with dog bites. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Her name hasn't been released yet. The woman reportedly volunteered at a rescue group called Akita Advocates that rents space at the kennel.>>
Washington man sentenced for trafficking meth to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Washington state man to almost 13 years in federal prison after authorities said he trafficked at least 60 pounds of methamphetamine into Montana. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced 41-year-old Juan Ramon Delgadillo-Meza of Ephrata, Washington in federal court in Billings on Wednesday. Delgadillo-Meza was arrested in 2015 when he was pulled over by a Montana trooper and a search revealed a large amount of meth in his ve...>>
Police release sketch of person of interest in homicide investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police released a composite sketch Wednesday of a "person of interest" in the shooting of two people on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect remains on the run Wednesday. Spokane Police report one woman was found dead in an apartment stairwell and a man was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.>>
3rd man identified among train crash victims
DUPONT, Wash. - Authorities have identified the third man killed in the deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state. The Pierce County coroner's office said Wednesday that 40-year-old Benjamin Gran, of Auburn, Washington, died of multiple traumatic injuries in the train accident.>>
3 of Hoffman's accusers explain why they decided to talk now
NEW YORK (AP) - Three women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct say they are still able to watch his movies because they are able to separate the artist from his actions.>>
Atlanta airport official apologies for outage
ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta airport official has apologized for the weekend power outage that caused thousands of stranded travelers "confusion and frustration." Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport general manager Roosevelt Council Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that Georgia Power discovered that a failed piece of equipment in an underground electrical facility started a fire adjacent to circuit cables and switching mechanisms serving the airport.>>
Al Franken to officially leave US Senate seat on Jan. 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sen. Al Franken plans to officially leave the U.S. Senate on Jan. 2. The announcement Wednesday from a Franken spokesman should put to rest questions surrounding the timing of the Minnesota Democrat's departure and concern that he might reverse his planned resignation.>>
