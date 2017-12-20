Report: 28 Idaho teachers disciplined for ethical misconduct

(AP) - State regulators have disciplined 28 teachers over the past school year for ethical misconduct ranging from inappropriate conduct with a student to substance abuse.



According to an annual report released Wednesday, the Idaho Professional Standards Commission announced it received 67 written complaints of alleged educator ethical misconduct during the 2016-2017 school year. The commission is a state agency charged with regulating teacher and administrator certification, as well as an advisory arm of the Idaho State Board of Education.



Out of the 28 teachers disciplined, nine teachers were suspended and eight received letters of reprimand. Meanwhile, seven saw their teacher's certificate temporarily revoked and two had their certification permanently revoked.



The most common ethics violation was inappropriate conduct with a student.



More than 19,000 educators were employed statewide during the 2016-2017 school year.

12/20/2017 11:13:21 AM (GMT -8:00)