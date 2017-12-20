Woman killed in lower South Hill apartment shooting identified

Spokane Police say detectives are continuing to work aggressively on a homicide investigation that left a woman dead and a man critically injured after he was shot in the head in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

Police are still searching for the suspected gunman, who's described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.

The Spokane Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman killed Tuesday as 59-year-old Danette A. Kane. According to neighbors, Kane was the owner of the Westview Manor Apartments, where she was found dead in a stairwell. It's not clear whether Kane knew the suspected shooter.

Additional details were not immediately available Wednesday.

Police are still asking for the public's help with identifying the shooting suspect. If you know anything you're asked to call Crime Check and reference case #20249481.