British charity sets up vending machine for the homeless

NBC - A British charity has set up a vending machine for the homeless, a concept that could spread to the United States.

The charity, Action Hunger, set up a partnership with supermarkets and shops to offer products in its vending machine.

This one is in Nottingham, in Northern England.

Action Hunger will offer products including food, toiletries and books through the machine.

It will be available 24 hours a day, activated with a key card.

"I can come here to get something to eat or drink, or some clean dry socks, hat. So the access is brilliant. I think it's in a good location with 24-hour access," said Lee Crowden, a homeless man in the area.

Cards are distributed to homeless people by one of the charity's partner organizations.

Three items can be collected a day and 100 key cards will be handed out initially.

"We realised that something is missing from the jigsaw of care and that bespoke absent piece was a vending machine and that's where the concept came from," said Dr. John Doddy, chairty co-founder.

The charity plans to set up a second machine in Manchester, England next month. Its expansion plans include London, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York.