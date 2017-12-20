All lanes of southbound I-5 reopened after derailment - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

All lanes of southbound I-5 reopened after derailment

DUPONT, Wash. -

UPDATE : At of 9:47 p.. Washington State Department of Transportation says all lanes of southbound I-5 at Mounts Road have reopened to traffic. 

Crews were able to complete remaining work activities in the right lane and reopen the final lane ahead of schedule. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE : Two lanes of southbound I-5 at Mounts Road (milepost 116) and the Mounts Road off-ramp in DuPont are slated to open by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Washington State Department of Transportation reports the right lane of the highway will remain closed overnight while crews finish additional emergency repairs.

"Our goal is to reopen the third lane of the highway and the Mounts Road on-ramp in time for the Thursday morning commute. For the safety of crews and travelers, we ask drivers to keep their speed below 45 mph," WSDOT said in a release Wednesday.

WSDOT reminds drivers to stay cautious in the area while repairs continue.

  Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

  Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

  Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

  Washington AG sues company that owns Value Village

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a company that owns Value Village, saying the company has deceived thousands of Washington consumers and donors for more than a decade. The suit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, alleges that TVI Inc., of Bellevue, has used deceptive marketing that led consumers and donors to believe that Value Village is a nonprofit or charity and that that all types 

  Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; up to 19 injured

    SYDNEY (AP) - Australian media say up to 19 people have been injured after a car drove into pedestrians on a sidewalk in central Melbourne.    Police have arrested the driver of the white SUV, which crashed into a cable car stop, but were not able to immediately confirm the cause of the incident or whether it was terrorism-related.

  Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 20th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 20th.

