Two southbound lanes of I-5 scheduled to reopen after derailment

Two lanes of southbound I-5 at Mounts Road (milepost 116) and the Mounts Road off-ramp in DuPont are slated to open by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Washington State Department of Transportation reports the right lane of the highway will remain closed overnight while crews finish additional emergency repairs.

"Our goal is to reopen the third lane of the highway and the Mounts Road on-ramp in time for the Thursday morning commute. For the safety of crews and travelers, we ask drivers to keep their speed below 45 mph," WSDOT said in a release Wednesday.

WSDOT reminds drivers to stay cautious in the area while repairs continue.