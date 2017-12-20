Woman accused of shoplifting at store's police charity event - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman accused of shoplifting at store's police charity event

Posted: Updated:
Woman accused of shoplifting at store's police charity event Woman accused of shoplifting at store's police charity event
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. -

(AP) - A homeless woman has been accused of trying to steal more than $1,000 in goods from a Massachusetts Target store during a Shop with a Cop holiday event attended by dozens of police officers.
  
The Boston Globe reports Melissa Allen was stopped as she tried to leave the store with the unpaid merchandise Tuesday. There were more than 50 Framingham police officers in the store as part of a charity event for children sponsored by their department.
  
Police say Allen had a bin filled with items she tried to steal, including clothing, accessories and home goods.
  
Allen was charged with larceny over $250 and resisting arrest. She was arraigned Wednesday.
  
WBZ-TV reports Allen's lawyer said she's living with a friend, has no money and wants to go to rehab.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/20/2017 3:01:41 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:38 AM EST2017-12-20 06:38:37 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.

    >>

  • Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:07 AM EST2017-12-20 06:07:02 GMT

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

    ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.

    >>

  • Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:15 PM EST2017-12-20 03:15:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Washington AG sues company that owns Value Village

    Washington AG sues company that owns Value Village

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-12-21 02:14:42 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a company that owns Value Village, saying the company has deceived thousands of Washington consumers and donors for more than a decade. The suit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, alleges that TVI Inc., of Bellevue, has used deceptive marketing that led consumers and donors to believe that Value Village is a nonprofit or charity and that that all types 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a company that owns Value Village, saying the company has deceived thousands of Washington consumers and donors for more than a decade. The suit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, alleges that TVI Inc., of Bellevue, has used deceptive marketing that led consumers and donors to believe that Value Village is a nonprofit or charity and that that all types 

    >>

  • E-mail death threat scam hits Spokane

    E-mail death threat scam hits Spokane

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:12 PM EST2017-12-21 02:12:03 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a frightening email that at least one person in Spokane has received in their inbox. The sender claims they've been hired by someone you know to kill you! The only way to save your life is by sending thousands of dollars. They claim they will terminate the operation if the demands, a $10,000 payment, are met. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a frightening email that at least one person in Spokane has received in their inbox. The sender claims they've been hired by someone you know to kill you! The only way to save your life is by sending thousands of dollars. They claim they will terminate the operation if the demands, a $10,000 payment, are met. 

    >>

  • Governor says Amtrak will pay derailment costs

    Governor says Amtrak will pay derailment costs

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:51 PM EST2017-12-21 01:51:26 GMT

    DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that Amtrak President Richard Anderson told him the rail company will pay the costs associated with a deadly train derailment as well as the medical and other expenses of the victims.

    >>

    DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that Amtrak President Richard Anderson told him the rail company will pay the costs associated with a deadly train derailment as well as the medical and other expenses of the victims.

    >>
    •   