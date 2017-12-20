Washington AG sues company that owns Value Village

UPDATE: KHQ reached out to Value Village for a statement regarding the lawsuit. The full statement from Value Village can be read below:

For 50 years, Value Village has proudly operated as a Washington state-based company that has turned goods donated to charitable organizations into funds that support their missions. Last year alone, we paid nearly $13 million to our nonprofit partners in Washington state, and more than $120 million during the last 10 years, enabling them to provide valuable community services.

We are aware of the Complaint from the Office of the Washington State Attorney General and are reviewing its details. For the last several years, we have addressed questions from the Attorney General’s Office and continue to believe their actions are misguided. We are fully compliant with all relevant Washington state laws and are confident this matter will be resolved in our favor. It’s unfortunate the Attorney General’s Office has continued down this path despite all facts to the contrary.

On December 11, in anticipation of today’s actions, we filed a Federal Complaint against the Washington State Attorney General in response to its unlawful demands that threaten to undermine our ability to support our Washington state charitable partners. We stand by the position and facts established in our Complaint and are proud of our business and the positive impact we make across the state. We have always held ourselves to high standards of transparency, integrity and accountability with our nonprofit partners, their donors and our customers.

We will continue to devote our full energy to supporting communities and serving the best interests of our nonprofit partners and their donors.