Atlanta airport official apologies for outage

An Atlanta airport official has apologized for the weekend power outage that caused thousands of stranded travelers "confusion and frustration."



Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport general manager Roosevelt Council Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that Georgia Power discovered that a failed piece of equipment in an underground electrical facility started a fire adjacent to circuit cables and switching mechanisms serving the airport. Council says those cables were damaged, which resulted in the outage and loss of power from two separate backup substations Sunday.



Council says the airport could have communicated better regarding the efforts to restore power at the airport.



The blackout led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights and stranded passengers for nearly 11 hours.

