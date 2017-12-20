Police release sketch of person of interest in homicide investigation

Spokane Police released a composite sketch Wednesday of a "person of interest" in the shooting of two people on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect remains on the run Wednesday.

Spokane Police report one woman was found dead in an apartment stairwell and a man was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Spokane officers, deputies, SWAT team members, K9 officer and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter searched for the shooting suspect for several hours Tuesday night but were not successful in tracking them down.

If you recognize this person you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.