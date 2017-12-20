Washington man sentenced for trafficking meth to Montana

(AP) - A judge has sentenced a Washington state man to almost 13 years in federal prison after authorities said he trafficked at least 60 pounds of methamphetamine into Montana.



U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced 41-year-old Juan Ramon Delgadillo-Meza of Ephrata, Washington in federal court in Billings on Wednesday.



Delgadillo-Meza was arrested in 2015 when he was pulled over by a Montana trooper and a search revealed a large amount of meth in his vehicle.



Authorities said the defendant, a citizen of Mexico, led a trafficking ring that brought two pounds of the drug into Billings from Washington every two weeks beginning in 2014.



Three co-defendants who acted as Montana-based distributors for Delgadillo-Meza were previously sentenced. They received prison terms ranging from two to almost 13 years.

12/20/2017 4:45:33 PM (GMT -8:00)