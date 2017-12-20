E-mail death threat scam hits Spokane

It's a frightening email that at least one person in Spokane has received in their inbox.

The sender claims they've been hired by someone you know to kill you! The only way to save your life is by sending thousands of dollars.

They claim they will terminate the operation if the demands, a $10,000 payment, are met.

Here is the actual email language from the Spokane incident:

“Someone ask me to kill you. For your information I am not sending this message with my email address and internet service provider just in case you want to proof smart and stubborn.. any ways I like someone like that! Because I will be so happy to put a bullet on your skull.. My boys have been watching your steps for few days. I am giving you a chance to live simply because my oracle show me that you dont have a hand in what you were accused of You are to pay me $10,000 and I shall terminate the operation, after that I will give you the info of the person that wants you dead. This is my last operation so I don’t have anything to lose if I reveal the sender. I have gotten all I wanted to start a new life reply or choose to ignore and get killed. This is not by force! You can call the authority and have them do patrol in your area 24/7 that didn’t stop me from hunting you and your love ones down. We are invisible!! Reply to this email address BOTH: Brandon.baculpo@gmail.com<mailto:Brandon.baculpo@gmail.com> garytarka@gmail.com <mailto:garytarka@gmail.com>”

The Spokane Police Department says if you receive an e-mail like this report them to the Internet Crime Complaint Center. https://www.ic3.gov/

