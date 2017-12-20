Missing Montana woman likely died of hypothermia

Missing Montana woman likely died of hypothermiaPosted: Updated:
Sheriff's Office: Missing 28-year-old man found dead
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports deputies along with search and rescue teams found 28-year-old Michael Long deceased Tuesday evening several miles from his house on Morris Rd.>>
Adams County deputy's gut feeling helps avoid tragedy
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - An Adams County deputy avoided what could have been a deadly run-in with a driver during a traffic stop early Monday morning. The lone deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When he was approaching the vehicle, the deputy felt something wasn't right. The Adams County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the car was looking strangely into the driver's side rear view mirror.>>
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
Woman killed in lower South Hill apartment shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say detectives are continuing to work aggressively on a homicide investigation that left a woman dead and a man critically injured after he was shot in the head in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police are still searching for the suspected gunman, who's described as a black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.>>
Spokane Tribe opening new casino on January 8; Job openings still available
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane Tribe announced on Wednesday that the doors of the brand new Spokane Tribe Casino will open to the public on January 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. The new casino will offer approximately 450 slot machines, 12 table games, a restaurant-bar, a deli and a gaming floor bar. The Spokane Tribe says the casino will feature the following:>>
Spokane mom's Jeep hit by 50-gallon barrel; driver takes off
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - $500 is a lot of money any time of year, but being hit with an unexpected bill for that amount one week before Christmas is enough to bury many local families. Ariel Vail said she was driving Monday night on Appleway when a barrel of deicer flew off a truck and slammed into her car. The driver took off. "It's sad," she said.>>
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues sea turtle tangled in cocaine
KEY WEST, Fla. - A crew with the U.S. Coast Guard had to rescue a sea turtle entangled in cocaine packets. It happened during a 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol. The crew aboard the Cutter Thetis rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine.>>
Woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized faces sentencing
OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) - A woman who had dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes living in her New Hampshire mansion is scheduled to be sentenced on 10 animal cruelty charges. Eighty-four dogs were seized from Christina Fay's Wolfeboro home in June. Authorities said the animals were living in filth and suffering from health problems. Fay pleaded not guilty, saying she loved the dogs and compared them to an art collection. She said she wanted to be the primary>>
Missing Montana woman likely died of hypothermia
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Investigators say a 34-year-old woman whose body was found in western Montana appears to have died of hypothermia. The Montana Standard in Butte reports the woman, whose name has not been released, walked away from a home late Tuesday night and was reported missing early Wednesday morning after friends and relatives couldn't find her. Her body was found late Wednesday morning about 2 ½ miles (4 kilometers) from the home southwest of Butte.>>
Puerto Rico fears economic downturn from tax reform bill
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A federal tax reform bill is outraging officials in Puerto Rico who say it threatens to crush the backbone of the island's economy when they need help recovering from Hurricane Maria. The bill approved Wednesday contains a 12.5 percent tax on intangible assets that could affect dozens of U.S. manufacturing companies in Puerto Rico.>>
S. Korea fires shots after North soldier defects
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korea says it has fired 20 rounds of warning shots as North Korean soldiers approached a military demarcation line at the border after their comrade defected to South Korea. Seoul's Defense Ministry says the shootout happened after a North Korean soldier safely arrived at a front-line South Korean guard post on Thursday.>>
Woman sues rapper Nelly claiming sexual assault, defamation
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman has sued the rapper Nelly, claiming he sexually assaulted her on his tour bus and later damaged her reputation by refuting her account. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Monique Greene's lawsuit against Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., seeks unspecified damages.>>
Washington AG sues company that owns Value Village
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a company that owns Value Village, saying the company has deceived thousands of Washington consumers and donors for more than a decade. The suit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, alleges that TVI Inc., of Bellevue, has used deceptive marketing that led consumers and donors to believe that Value Village is a nonprofit or charity and that that all types>>
E-mail death threat scam hits Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a frightening email that at least one person in Spokane has received in their inbox. The sender claims they've been hired by someone you know to kill you! The only way to save your life is by sending thousands of dollars. They claim they will terminate the operation if the demands, a $10,000 payment, are met.>>
Governor says Amtrak will pay derailment costs
DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that Amtrak President Richard Anderson told him the rail company will pay the costs associated with a deadly train derailment as well as the medical and other expenses of the victims.>>
Dog mauls woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a dog mauled a 69-year-old woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility. Phoenix police say the victim was found Wednesday in a dog exercise area at Canine Country Club and Feline Inn with significant injuries consistent with dog bites. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Her name hasn't been released yet. The woman reportedly volunteered at a rescue group called Akita Advocates that rents space at the kennel.>>
