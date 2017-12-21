WATCH: Coast Guard rescues sea turtle tangled in cocaine

A crew with the U.S. Coast Guard had to rescue a sea turtle entangled in cocaine packets.

It happened during a 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol. The crew aboard the Cutter Thetis rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine. The Thetis crew worked alongside the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team and seized 6,755 kilograms of cocaine and 14 pounds of marijuana, and the overall patrol resulted in the apprehension of 24 suspected smugglers.

On November 19, while on patrol the cutter launched a crew in a small boat to investigate a debris field. The boat crew discovered a large sea turtle entangled in multiple bales of suspected contraband. The crew got to work and eventually freed the turtle from line wrapped around it. The crew recovered over 75 feet of line to prevent further entanglement of sea life.

During this patrol, the combined efforts of the cutter Thetis crew, Joint Interagency Task Force South, HITRON, PACTACLET and other Coast Guard assets eliminated nearly seven tons of illicit narcotics with a street value over $135 million dollars that pose a threat to national security and regional stability.