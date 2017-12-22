FBI offers reward in Browning murder

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

The body of 21-year-old Matthew Leroy Grant was found Dec. 31, 2016 in an alley in Browning. No arrests have been made in the case.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a murder on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI's Salt Lake City field office at (833) 345-7872.

