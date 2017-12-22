The Latest: State agency reviewing Miss America contract - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: State agency reviewing Miss America contract

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -

(AP) - The Latest on the reaction to leaked emails from officials at the Miss America Organization disparaging former title winners in crass and sometimes vulgar terms (all times local):
  
4:20 p.m.
  
A New Jersey agency that still owes the Miss America Organization $4 million toward the cost of next year's pageant says it is reviewing its contract with the group.
  
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority says it has begun a review of its contract with Miss America, which still has a year to go.
  
Numerous local and state elected officials are calling on the agency to cancel the remainder of the contract in light of an email scandal. The Huffington Post reported Thursday on emails to and from the group's CEO that mocked several former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.
  
A petition seeking the resignation of Miss America Organization leadership has been signed by 49 former Miss Americas.
  
____
  
3 p.m.
  
Dozens of former Miss Americas have signed a petition calling on the CEO and other top leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign over an email scandal.
  
The Huffington Post reported Thursday on emails to and from the group's CEO that mocked several former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.
  
As of midafternoon Friday, 49 former Miss Americas had signed a petition calling on pageant leadership to resign over the emails.
  
Betty Cantrell, Miss America 2016, tells the AP she had to endure "this misogynistic leadership" for a year, and she's glad the truth has come out.
  
CEO Sam Haskell and other pageant officials remained silent Friday after acknowledging he had apologized Thursday night.
  
___
  
2:15 p.m.
  
The outgoing mayor of Atlantic City has added his voice to the chorus of elected officials and others calling on top leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign in the wake of an email scandal.
  
The Huffington Post reported on emails to and from the group's CEO that mocked former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.
  
Republican Mayor Don Guardian says everyone involved in the emails needs to resign.
  
The emails have already cost the pageant its broadcast partner.
  
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization.
  
____
  
9:30 a.m.
  
Some former Miss Americas shamed in emails from the pageant's CEO are calling on him and other organization leaders to resign.
  
Three former title holders who were targeted for abuse in emails to and from of Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell say the group's leadership needs to be replaced.
  
Mallory Hagan's appearance and sexual habits were mocked in the emails. She won the 2013 competition.
  
Pageant officials wrote that when one former Miss America died, they wished it had been a different former Miss America, Kate Shindle, instead.
  
And they also mocked former winner Gretchen Carlson.
  
The Huffington Post reported Thursday on the emails, which it says it received from two sources.
  
The Miss America Organization says Haskell has apologized, adding it considers the matter closed.
  
___
  
9 a.m.
  
A former Miss America whose appearance and sexual habits were mocked in emails sent by the pageant's CEO and other leaders is calling on him to be replaced.
  
In a Twitter video posted early Friday, Mallory Hagan says she suspected Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell and others engaged in such misbehavior and that the emails reported by The Huffington Post show it was real.
  
Hagan, who won the 2013 competition, says the story should result in new leadership at Miss America.
  
The group says Haskell has apologized, and that it considers the matter closed.
  
The Huffington Post reported on emails it says it obtained from two sources that included Haskell and others ridiculing Hagan's weight, and speculating about how many men she had sex with.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-23 05:44:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

  • Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood

    Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood

    Thursday, December 21 2017 9:54 PM EST2017-12-22 02:54:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins, 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins, 

    >>

  • Mead High School student threatened over Snapchat

    Mead High School student threatened over Snapchat

    Friday, December 22 2017 2:20 AM EST2017-12-22 07:20:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A threatening Snapchat sent to a student at Mead High school has several people worried. At one point the sender even threatens the student's life. Not only is the school district looking into it, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is also investigating as they search for the person behind these serious threats.  "Its very traumatic to have fear for your child's safety or her life." Melissa McCabe says the last few weeks have 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A threatening Snapchat sent to a student at Mead High school has several people worried. At one point the sender even threatens the student's life. Not only is the school district looking into it, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is also investigating as they search for the person behind these serious threats.  "Its very traumatic to have fear for your child's safety or her life." Melissa McCabe says the last few weeks have 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 22nd

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 22nd

    Friday, December 22 2017 5:30 PM EST2017-12-22 22:30:01 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 22nd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 22nd.

    >>

  • Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-23 05:44:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.  The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.     The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed.  The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...

    >>

  • Christmas comes early for Spokane neighborhood after problem house shut down

    Christmas comes early for Spokane neighborhood after problem house shut down

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:26 AM EST2017-12-23 05:26:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- People living in east Spokane got an early Christmas gift when Spokane Police shut down a nuisance house on Friday. Police said it was ridden with crime. The house is in the 4000 block of East Hartson Avenue, about a half a mile from Fred Meyer. "They gave the guy ample time to clean it up and he didn't do anything about it," said Brian Mills, a neighbor that lives in the area. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- People living in east Spokane got an early Christmas gift when Spokane Police shut down a nuisance house on Friday. Police said it was ridden with crime. The house is in the 4000 block of East Hartson Avenue, about a half a mile from Fred Meyer. "They gave the guy ample time to clean it up and he didn't do anything about it," said Brian Mills, a neighbor that lives in the area. 

    >>
    •   