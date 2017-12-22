City of Spokane offers free curbside pickup to get rid of not so fresh Christmas trees

The holidays aren’t quite here yet, but the City of Spokane is ready to help you clean up when the season is over. You have several options to get rid of their trees, and the City also has tips to dispose of the ribbons, tags, boxes, and bags.

The City’s Solid Waste Collection Department will offer free curbside pickup for its customers Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 12. Once the decorations are removed, residents can place their fresh-cut trees at least three feet away from the refuse and recycling carts on their regularly scheduled garbage pickup days. No artificial or flocked trees for this service.

The City will accept trees up to 6 feet in height; if they’re taller than that, cut them in half. Loose branches may be bundled next to the tree not to exceed six feet. Trees collected curbside will be chipped and composted. For information, call the City at 3-1-1 (or 509.755.2489 if calling outside the City).

City and County residents also can take their undecorated, unflocked trees for disposal to:

Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Again, trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half. Trees taken to these facilities are subject to the minimum charge for clean green disposal; they will be composted. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 477-6800. The facilities are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Residents also should watch for opportunities to dispose of trees and help a good cause. Scouts, school groups, and other charitable organizations will dispose of trees for a donation.

Meanwhile, much holiday packaging material is recyclable and can go into blue recycling carts. Gift wrap, except for metallic foil paper and cellophane, is recyclable, along with cardboard boxes and wrapping paper rolls. Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic wrap, gift bags, and tissue paper should go in the brown refuse carts.

Remember, the City’s garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, with Friday service occurring on Saturday on those weeks.