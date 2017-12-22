Snow causes rollover crash in Grant County

Snow causes rollover crash in Grant CountyPosted: Updated:
Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening. The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed. The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...>>
Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins,>>
Mead High School student threatened over Snapchat
SPOKANE, Wash. - A threatening Snapchat sent to a student at Mead High school has several people worried. At one point the sender even threatens the student's life. Not only is the school district looking into it, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is also investigating as they search for the person behind these serious threats. "Its very traumatic to have fear for your child's safety or her life." Melissa McCabe says the last few weeks have>>
Three firefighters taken to hospital after fire, fight in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that three firefighters have been taken to the hospital. One with minor burns and the other two with injuries after being punched in the face by a man outside a home on N. Winston. Please avoid the area for the next few hours.>>
Investigators: Amtrak train crew not using electronic devices before crash
SEATTLE (AP) - Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren't using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle, killing three people.>>
Spokane police investigating homicide near 10th and Cannon; suspect still on the run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police are still searching for a woman who shot two people in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of W. 10th Tuesday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 22nd.>>
Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening. The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed. The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...>>
Christmas comes early for Spokane neighborhood after problem house shut down
SPOKANE, Wash.- People living in east Spokane got an early Christmas gift when Spokane Police shut down a nuisance house on Friday. Police said it was ridden with crime. The house is in the 4000 block of East Hartson Avenue, about a half a mile from Fred Meyer. "They gave the guy ample time to clean it up and he didn't do anything about it," said Brian Mills, a neighbor that lives in the area.>>
California wildfire now largest in state history
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on Southern California's big wildfire (all times local): 7:10 p.m. The huge wildfire that burned hundreds of homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties is now the largest in California's recorded history. State fire officials said Friday that the Thomas fire has scorched 273,400 acres, or about 427 square miles of coastal foothills and national forest. That was 154 acres larger than the 2003 Cedar fire>>
Three firefighters taken to hospital after fire, fight in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that three firefighters have been taken to the hospital. One with minor burns and the other two with injuries after being punched in the face by a man outside a home on N. Winston. Please avoid the area for the next few hours.>>
Australian submarine found 103 years after mysterious disappearance during WWI
DUKE OF YORK ISLANDS, Papua New Guinea NBC - One of Australia's oldest naval mysteries has been solved after the discovery of the wreck of the country's first submarine more than 103 years after its disappearance in WWI. The Royal Australian Navy tweeted out a picture of the ship on Wednesday after the discovery. ‘FOUND’ - Australian Navy Submarine HMAS AE1 located after 103 years https://t.co/tXKt3CqhBX #AusNavy>>
Three Spokane families going through hardships win free minivan
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the fourth year in a row, Arrotta’s Automax & RV has given families a Christmas to remember. The dealership surprised three families with a free minivan stuffed with Christmas presents Friday. Seven families who went through hardships in 2017 were nominated on Facebook. In the past, the dealership has only given away one van, but this year they were able to provide three.>>
Spokane man gets out of hospital, has car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is wondering what to do next after his car was stolen the day he was released from the hospital for a foot infection. Michael Lazarte spent a week in the hospital for a staph infection. He’s supposed to go back for the next two weeks for antibiotic treatment, but because his car was stolen he’s having trouble getting around. “I’m just in a hard spot,” said Lazarte. “Trying to figure everything out.”>>
US officials: Trump administration approves plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) - US officials: Trump administration approves plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 12/22/2017 6:04:41 PM (GMT -8:00)>>
Newman Lake woman asks for a kidney for Christmas
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - It was around this time last year, that a 33-year-old Newman Lake woman plead on Facebook for a kidney. Her friend wanted to fulfill that wish and has made it her mission to look for a kidney match for Shelby Whitson. Whitson's gotten help from KHQ viewers after several decided to try and help her but unfortunately, there's been no match so far. "It's been a roller coaster. There's been times where we thought>>
