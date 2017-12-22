Estonian police send 'black' Christmas cards to driving offenders

NBC - Estonian Police have sent 700 Christmas cards to repeat traffic offenders in the Baltic Country hoping that pictures of car crashes and data on traffic accidents will get the country's worst drivers to change their ways.

The card, without a personal greeting, reads that there have been so "far more than 40 road deaths this year," blaming the deaths and injuries to more than 13-hundred people on drivers ignoring traffic rules.

It asks drivers to do all they can to ensure traffic safety.

"Believe us, your family and friends wish the same," the card reads.

Police started sending the 'black' Christmas cards in 2011.

The cards feature photos of car accidents with traffic statistics in white text on a black background.

The cards are sent to drivers with five or more driving offenses recorded during the year with most of them caught for speeding or driving under the influence.

The cards are one measure which has helped Estonia, with a population of about one-and-a-half-million, slash the number of annual road deaths from around 200 ten years ago.

"Usually we use such kind of pictures that is (show) real happened accident. The message of the picture is if you be a fool you can be even next. And if you get this 'black' Christmas card, this is not something to be proud of it," said Officer Sirle Loigo with Estonian Police. "I believe it works. Every year the number of Christmas cards that we are sending out is decreasing and this year was 78 cards less than the last year. And the guy who was last year offender number one, he didn't get card this year".

The number of drivers caught for drunk driving is also falling in Estonia, dropping to 61-hundred so far this year from almost 18-thousand in 2007.