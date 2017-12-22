US approves 60-million ton expansion of Montana coal mine

(AP) - The Interior Department has approved a 60-million ton expansion of a southeastern Montana coal mine that serves one of the largest power plants in the western United States.



Interior spokeswoman Heather Swift said Friday the approval will extend the life of Westmoreland Coal Company's Rosebud Mine by 19 years.



The move comes as Colorado-based Westmoreland has seen its stock price plummet over the past year and. The company's CEO stepped down last month.



The Rosebud mine serves the 2,100-megawatt Colstrip power plant in Colstrip, Montana, which plans to close two of its four electricity generating units by 2022.



The expansion adds an additional 10.5 square miles to the 40-square-mile strip mine.



The mine opened in 1968 and produced 8.8 million tons of coal in 2016. It employs about 330 people.

