Newman Lake woman asks for a kidney for Christmas

It was around this time last year, that a 33-year-old Newman Lake woman plead on Facebook for a kidney. Her friend wanted to fulfill that wish and has made it her mission to look for a kidney match for Shelby Whitson. Whitson's gotten help from KHQ viewers after several decided to try and help her but unfortunately, there's been no match so far.

"It's been a roller coaster. There's been times where we thought things were going to come together, and then they all fall apart. I think Shelby is stronger than she's ever been mentally. She is ready for this kidney," said Mary Forbes, Shelby's friend.

Forbes says if you would like to help in any way, you can contact the Transplant Program at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center at (509) 474-4500 or 1-800-667-0502. The program will walk you through the process and give you a packet of information. They are closed for the holiday weekend but will open again on Tuesday.

The office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can leave a message or you can press zero to try and get a hold of the transplant coordinator.

