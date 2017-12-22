US officials: Trump administration approves plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - It was around this time last year, that a 33-year-old Newman Lake woman plead on Facebook for a kidney. Her friend wanted to fulfill that wish and has made it her mission to look for a kidney match for Shelby Whitson. Whitson's gotten help from KHQ viewers after several decided to try and help her but unfortunately, there's been no match so far. "It's been a roller coaster. There's been times where we thought