Spokane man gets out of hospital, has car stolen

A Spokane man is wondering what to do next after his car was stolen the day he was released from the hospital for a foot infection.

Michael Lazarte spent a week in the hospital for a staph infection. He’s supposed to go back for the next two weeks for antibiotic treatment, but because his car was stolen he’s having trouble getting around.

“I’m just in a hard spot,” said Lazarte. “Trying to figure everything out.”

Lazarte has had a tough year. He’s been unemployed for the past five months after hurting his back, all of his work tools were inside of his car, and now his wife had to quit her job to help him and their two sons.

“I’m starting to wonder what I did for this karma,” said Lazarte.

Lazarte’s car is described as a green Honda with all black wheels. It was stolen from the area of Atlantic and Dalke.

If you have any information that could help him find it, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.