Homeowner charged with assault after fighting crews responding Spokane to house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Spokane firefighters are still working to determine the cause of a fire in the 6600 North block of WInston Drive.

Fire crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a residential structure fire. Initial details from fire dispatch described a residence on fire with people trapped inside. The first company arrived within minutes and reported heavy smoke and fire from the front of the house with smoke coming from the eave lines of the home. The firefighters ran into the homeowner near the back of the house.

Firefighters say the man became combative and struck a SFD Lieutenant in the face with a large mug. The assault occurred in the initial stage of the fire and required additional help from a number of firefights who needed to restrain and care for the man. The homeowner was taken to an ambulance where he subsequently assaulted two more firefighters. He was eventually taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within an hour. The fire significantly damaged the home's living room and kitchen. The ceiling joits and roof rafters were also damaged because the fire extended into the home'a attic.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The homeowner has been charged with assault and the details surrounding the event remain part of the investigation.

Previous coverage: Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that three firefighters have been taken to the hospital. One with minor burns and the other two with injuries after being punched in the face by a man outside a home on N. Winston. Please avoid the area for the next few hours.

