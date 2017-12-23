Australian submarine found 103 years after mysterious disappearance during WWI

NBC - One of Australia's oldest naval mysteries has been solved after the discovery of the wreck of the country's first submarine more than 103 years after its disappearance in WWI.

The Royal Australian Navy tweeted out a picture of the ship on Wednesday after the discovery.

The A-E-1 vanished off the New Guinean island of New Britain on September 14, 1914, with 35 crew aboard from Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

It was the first allied submarine loss of the war and the first wartime loss for the Royal Australian Navy, yet the exact reason for its sinking remains unclear.

No fewer than 12 fruitless hunts for the sub had been carried out over the past several decades,

But Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said Thursday it was located more than 900 feet below the surface in a search using a Dutch-owned survey vessel that started only last week.