Christmas comes early for Spokane neighborhood after problem house shut down

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

People living in east Spokane got an early Christmas gift when Spokane Police shut down a nuisance house on Friday. Police said it was ridden with crime. The house is in the 4000 block of East Hartson Avenue, about a half a mile from Fred Meyer.

"They gave the guy ample time to clean it up and he didn't do anything about it," said Brian Mills, a neighbor that lives in the area.

Spokane police boarded the home up after finding illegal activity like drugs, prostitution, and stolen property.

It's been a long nine months for neighbors. "I think we actually have a mice problem from all the garbage out there so we are paying for this to get rid of all the pests," said Mills.

Detectives say they've been working for half a year to shut down the home. They've been documenting extensive criminal history so they could evict the people inside. "The officers gave them multiple warnings. We've got officers stopping and talking to them. There is no doubt in their minds as to what they needed to do to be able to keep this house and not be a problem," said Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department.

On Friday, Spokane Police got a court order to evict them.

Green says even though it can take a while, there's hope. "You can't give up. You've got to keep reporting to crime check," he said.

Spokane Police say nobody has been arrested because this is a complicated case. As for the people in the home, they do have a chance to appeal in court.

Police could not put a number on how many people were living in the home, because they would come and go. They are not allowed to come back and if they do, police say neighbors need to let them know.

     

    •   