Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting

Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night.

Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening.

The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.

The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed. The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for why she was shot? Tonight it remains a mystery.

When officers arrived they found Danette dead in a stairwell and Mike was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Danette's brother-in-law Jim Kilmer says she was just trying to help Mike after he was shot. She died just feet away from her apartment.

Jim describes her as beautiful on the inside as out.

"She's a caring person," Jim says. "She doesn't have a mean bone in her body. I guess that was evident in the way that she responded to this incident. She sees somebody that is shot in the parking lot and her first reaction is to run out and try to help this person. It's a true testament to her character."

The night of the shooting, Major Crimes Detectives spent hours on scene, later releasing a composite sketch of the person they're searching for, describing the shooter as an African American woman between 25 and 35 years old.

Jim says the focus now should be getting this killer off the streets.

"The scary part for us is this person gunned down two people and it could've been more," Jim said. "This person is still out there."

If you have any information on the shooting you're asked to call Crime Check at 456 2233.