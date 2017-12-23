Cops nab escaped inmate with face tattoo after weeks on runPosted: Updated:
Family remembers woman killed in lower South Hill shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the hunt for a killer is going into it's 3rd night. Spokane Police say a woman shot two people at the Westview Manor Apartments on the South Hill Tuesday evening. The complex manager, Mike Troy, was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. The second victim was the complex owner, 59-year-old Danette Kane. She was killed. The family says they're devastated, losing a loved one in such a tragic way. As for...>>
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.>>
Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins,>>
Three firefighters taken to hospital after fire, fight in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that three firefighters have been taken to the hospital. One with minor burns and the other two with injuries after being punched in the face by a man outside a home on N. Winston. Please avoid the area for the next few hours.>>
Cops nab escaped inmate with face tattoo after weeks on run
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate with a skull tattooed on his face who escaped last month from a work crew in central California is back in custody. The Fresno Bee reports police arrested 27-year-old Corey Hughes on Thursday at a home in Stockton. Officers set up a perimeter and knocked on the door, but no one answered.>>
Christmas comes early for Spokane neighborhood after problem house shut down
SPOKANE, Wash.- People living in east Spokane got an early Christmas gift when Spokane Police shut down a nuisance house on Friday. Police said it was ridden with crime. The house is in the 4000 block of East Hartson Avenue, about a half a mile from Fred Meyer. "They gave the guy ample time to clean it up and he didn't do anything about it," said Brian Mills, a neighbor that lives in the area.>>
Arrest made in South Hill apartment complex murder
Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Spokane woman at a lower South Hill apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, 23-year-old Anne M. Carpenter was booked into jail Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on charges of first degree murder and first degree assault.>>
One more thing to ask Alexa: Where's Santa on Christmas Eve?
DENVER (AP) - Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated computer service, is enlisting in the military-run program that takes phone calls from children asking when Santa will arrive on Christmas Eve. NORAD Tracks Santa will go live on Sunday with 1,500 volunteers answering calls at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.>>
Man struck by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass has died
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man critically hurt after a sandbag tossed by juveniles from an Ohio interstate overpass smashed through a car windshield has died. A Toledo police spokesman says 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan, died Friday at a hospital. He received severe head injuries when he was struck Tuesday night while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car traveling on Interstate 75.>>
Florida man fighting for his life after chasing monkey
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap. The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Jeff "Swede" Swedenhjelm fell 33 feet (10 meters) on Monday. Villagers took him to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe damage to his spinal cord. He currently is paralyzed from the chest down.>>
Pocatello officer fatally shoots suspect in armed standoff
A Pocatello police officer fatally shot a suspect who officials say confronted law enforcement with a firearm. KIDK-TV reports that police were called to a home in Pocatello at about 7:40 p.m. Friday. Bannock County Sheriff's deputies and police officers responded to a report of a man with multiple weapons. During the standoff, shots were fired and the suspect was killed.>>
Spokane to seek factory for new Boeing plane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Business leaders in Spokane will make a pitch to attract the design, production and final assembly of Boeing's new midsize airplane. Greater Spokane Incorporated, the region's chamber of commerce, along with Spokane International Airport say they are forming a task force to attract the project.>>
Seattle police investigate jewelry store smash-and-grab
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police are investigating after robbers smashed display cases and took valuable items from Ben Bridge Jeweler in downtown Seattle. KOMO-TV reports the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said several people entered the store and smashed display cases with hammers and took the items inside the cases. The suspects fled before police arrived.>>
Wrong-way driver killed after striking semi on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a 34-year-old woman was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Troopers report Jessica N. Soule of Spokane entered the westbound lanes of I-90 going eastbound on the Maple Street exit ramp.>>
Storm leaves 120 dead, 160 missing in southern Philippines
ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) - A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides, reportedly leaving more than 120 people dead and 160 others missing, officials said Saturday.>>
London Zoo fire toll: 1 aardvark dead, 4 meerkats missing
LONDON (AP) - London Zoo officials say a fire Saturday morning left one aardvark dead and four meerkats missing. Staff members were treated for smoke inhalation and shock after the blaze broke out in the zoo cafe in the early morning hours. More than 70 firefighters helped control the fire near an animal petting area and the meerkat enclosure.>>
